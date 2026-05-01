Flood Monitoring Update #3 — Township of Chapleau

April 29, 2026





The Township of Chapleau wishes to provide residents with an update regarding the ongoing monitoring of local water levels and the measures in place to protect our community.

Water Level Monitoring

Since April 13, 2026, Township staff have been recording the river water level on a daily basis. In accordance with the Township’s Emergency Plan, specific response stages have been established. Upon reaching Stage 1, the Emergency Committee is convened to assess the situation and take action accordingly.

Current status — as of Wednesday, April 29, 2026: the river level is approximately 6” below Stage 1. The Township continues to actively monitor the situation.

This morning, water was observed on a section of Riverside Drive at the boat launch, similar to conditions experienced last year. The Public Works Department has started the deployment of a sandbag dam to minimize water encroachment on the street. Should Stage 1 be reached, the Emergency Control Group will convene as prescribed by the Township’s Emergency Plan to assess the situation and determine next steps. As noted in the Emergency Plan, upon reaching Stage 2, the Township will initiate the distribution of sandbags to properties within town limits that could be affected, in accordance with the 100-year flood level.

Should an imminent flood situation arise, residents located within potential flood zones will be notified and will have the opportunity to request sandbags. The Township will communicate the designated location(s) where residents may fill their bags.

Agency Coordination

The Township is in regular contact with the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) and Emergency Management Ontario (EMO) to monitor conditions and coordinate response efforts as needed.

The Township of Chapleau takes this situation very seriously. We are actively monitoring water levels and will implement the Emergency Plan if and when required. Residents will be kept well informed as the situation develops.