Manitouwadge OPP – Charges Laid after Vehicle taken without Consent

One individual has been charged following a report of a vehicle taken without the owner’s consent.
Officers from the Manitouwadge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report in Manitouwadge on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, shortly after 9:00 p.m. EST. The vehicle in question was later observed travelling westbound on Highway 17. When officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver failed to stop and continued westbound at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle was subsequently located in Marathon, where the driver was arrested shortly after 10:30 p.m. EST.
Matthew ALDRIDGE, 36 years old, of no fixed address, has been charged with:
- Taking a motor vehicle without consent
- Dangerous operation
- Flight from a peace officer
The accused was held pending a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on May 1, 2026.
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