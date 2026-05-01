Manitouwadge OPP – Charges Laid after Vehicle taken without Consent

One individual has been charged following a report of a vehicle taken without the owner’s consent.

Officers from the Manitouwadge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report in Manitouwadge on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, shortly after 9:00 p.m. EST. The vehicle in question was later observed travelling westbound on Highway 17. When officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver failed to stop and continued westbound at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle was subsequently located in Marathon, where the driver was arrested shortly after 10:30 p.m. EST.

Matthew ALDRIDGE, 36 years old, of no fixed address, has been charged with:

Taking a motor vehicle without consent

Dangerous operation

Flight from a peace officer

The accused was held pending a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on May 1, 2026.