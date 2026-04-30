NE OPP – Have you seen Terry? UPDATE #1

OPP is requesting public assistance in locating 68-year-old Terry GARSON.

On April 27, 2026, at approximately 10:00 p.m., members of the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of an overdue person who had gone fishing in the Haviland Bay area and failed to return home.

Terry GARSON was last seen on April 27, 2026 at approximately 3:30 p.m. in the Harmony Beach parking lot. He is 5’4″ with a medium build and was possibly wearing fishing waders.

Police located the individual’s pickup truck parked in a lot near the mouth of the Harmony River on Harmony Beach Road.

OPP has initiated extensive shoreline and water searches over several days with the assistance from members of the OPP’s Emergency Response Team (ERT), Sault Ste. Marie OPP Canine Unit, OPP Aviation Services (helicopter), OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU), OPP Remotely Piloted Aerial Systems (RPAS) Unit, OPP Marine Unit, as well as Sault Search and Rescue and its water rescue vessels.

The investigation is continuing.

If you have any information, please call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and quote reference # E260565007. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or saultcrimestoppers.ca

Sault OPP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 68-year-old, described as male, 5’4″, medium build, possibly wearing fishing waders. Last seen in Harmony Beach, north of Sault Ste Marie. If you have any information, please call OPP a 1-888-310-1122 with reference # E260565007.

Sault OPP sollicite l’aide du public pour retrouver un homme de 68 ans disparu, décrit comme mesurant 1,62 m, de corpulence moyenne, et portant peut-être des cuissardes de pêche. Il a été vu pour la dernière fois à Harmony Beach, au nord de Sault-Sainte-Marie. Si vous disposez d’informations, veuillez contacter la Police provinciale au 1-888-310-1122 en mentionnant le numéro de référence E260565007.