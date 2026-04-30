Thursday Morning News – April 30

Weather:
|Today
|Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries changing to 30% chance of rain showers or flurries near noon. High 4. UV index 4 or moderate.
|Tonight
|Cloudy. 30% chance of rain showers or flurries this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -4. Wind chill -6 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- The MMCC is looking for coaches for the upcoming Timbit Soccer, Baseball/T-Ball season. Please email the MMCC if you are interested in helping out.
- Don’t Forget: The Legion Ladies Auxiliary are presenting a delicious luncheon this afternoon. Perogies with Bacon & Onions or BBQ Chicken on a bun, with a hearty bowl of Hamburger Macaroni Soup or a Salad!
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