Rainfall Warning (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park)

5:37 AM EDT Wednesday 16 July 2025

Rainfall Warning in effect for: Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Rain, at times heavy, is expected.

What: Additional rainfall amounts of 15 to 30 mm with higher amounts possible. Total rainfall amounts of 50 to 100 mm over a few areas.

When: Continuing through this afternoon.

More showers and thunderstorms will track east across the region today. Significant rainfall is possible over areas that receive multiple rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Heavy rainfall in combination with other weather factors, such as hail, wind and lightning will make outdoor activities unsafe. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or post reports on X using #ONStorm.