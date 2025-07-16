No new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of July 15.
At the time of this update there are 8 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. All 8 fires are being observed.
The wildland fire hazard ranges from low to high across the Northeast Region. From Bancroft to Big Cedar, the hazard is extreme.
Latest posts by Natural Resources Forestry (see all)
- Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – July 16 - July 16, 2025
- Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – July 15 - July 15, 2025
- Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – July 14 - July 14, 2025