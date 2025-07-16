SSM Watershed Condition Status – Flood Outlook Statement

Issued July 15, 2025 @ 11:00 am

The Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority (SSMRCA) is issuing a Flood Outlook Statement to inform the public of current watershed conditions and the potential for localized flooding. This statement is part of SSMRCA’s mandate under the Provincial Flood Forecasting and Warning Program and is issued to raise public awareness.

According to current weather forecasts, severe thunderstorms are expected to develop late this morning and continue through this evening, followed by moderate rainfall persisting into Thursday evening. Total precipitation amounts are anticipated to range between 50 to 75 mm, with locally higher amounts possible in areas affected by thunderstorms.

As a result, moderate runoff and rising water levels are expected across the watershed. While streamflows are currently within seasonal norms, localized flooding may occur in low-lying areas, including potential pooling of water on roads. Flood control channels operated by the SSMRCA are functioning within normal ranges, but water levels are expected to rise in response to the precipitation and runoff.

All rivers, streams, and flood control channels will experience elevated flows and fast-moving water during and following this weather event. The SSMRCA continues to monitor watershed conditions and will provide further updates as required.

Residents and visitors are strongly advised to exercise extreme caution around all watercourses and water control structures. Banks may become slippery, and stream currents can be swift and unpredictable. Children and pets should be kept away from these areas.

This statement is in effect until July 20, 2025.