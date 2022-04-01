Morning News – April 1

Apr 1, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Clearing this morning. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 14 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 6 this evening and minus 14 overnight.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|249,404
|249,060
|344
|Confirmed Cases
|6,696
|6,641
|55
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|4,492
|4,437
|55
|Active cases
|444(3)
|448(4)
|-4
|Resolved
|6,252
|6,193
|59
|Deceased
|42
|42
|0
|Deceased in 2022
|22
|22
|0
|Central & East Algoma
|652
|640
|12
|Elliot Lake & Area
|284
|281
|3
|North Algoma
|255
|255
|0
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|5,505
|5,465
|40
News Tidbits:
- Pope Francis said he was deeply grieved by the stories of abuse, hardship and discrimination shared with him this week in Rome. He apologized saying “All these things are contrary to gospel of Jesus Christ. For the deplorable conduct of these members of the Catholic Church – I ask for God’s forgiveness and I want to say to you with all my heart, I am very sorry.”
- There was a Wawa connection to the NHL game last night. Michael Markovic was a referee/linesman in the game between the Winnipeg Jets & Toronto Maple Leafs!
- Congratulations Richard Harasym from Marathonwho is going home with the SAH Grand Prize Jackpot of $156,850 + a $30,000 North Star Travel Gift Certificate or $20,000 cash!
- The winner of Canada Reads is Michelle Good’s novel about the legacy of residential schools “Five Little Indians”.
- The Ontario government is providing $340,000 through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to Forest Helicopters Inc. to build a new 8,000-square-foot hangar in Kenora. The company is a full-service aviation service provider with a fleet of aircraft capable of transporting passengers, materials and equipment for clients.
- ScienceNorth in Sudbury has received $1 million to expand with the design of a new 33,750-square-foot facility in Thunder Bay, as well as a 4,000-square-foot expansion of the Lake of the Woods Discovery Centre in Kenora, and an operating plan for these potential permanent attractions.
- The Ontario government is investing more than $7 million to provide free training and paid job placements to over 500 people in Northern Ontario. Developed by Northern College, this program will train job seekers and unemployed workers for meaningful careers in healthcare and long-term care and provide participants with up to $3,000 to cover expenses as they complete the training and $1,000 to employers for each work placement they offer.
Announcements:
- Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, will be joined by David Plourde, Mayor of Kapuskasing, to make an announcement in Timmins at 9 a.m.,
- Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care, to make an announcement at 10 a.m. in Toronto,
- Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, will be joined by Robert Orange, President of Twin Elm Rugby Park, to make an announcement at 10 a.m. in Richmond
- Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities, will be joined by Prabmeet Sarkaria, President of the Treasury Board to make a virtual announcement about postsecondary education at 1 p.m.
