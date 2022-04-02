Apr 2, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Flurries beginning this morning then changing to a few rain showers and flurries this afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight – A few rain showers and flurries changing to a few flurries and ending late this evening then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low minus 2.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|249,623
|249,404
|219
|Confirmed Cases
|6,740
|6,696
|44
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|4,536
|4,492
|44
|Active cases
|421(3)
|444(3)
|-23
|Resolved
|6,319
|6,252
|67
|Deceased
|42
|42
|0
|Deceased in 2022
|22
|22
|0
|Central & East Algoma
|658
|652
|6
|Elliot Lake & Area
|288
|284
|4
|North Algoma
|256
|255
|1
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|5,538
|5,505
|33
News Tidbits:
- The Ontario government is providing $216,113 through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to Pellatt United Firefighters (PUFF) to renovate and upgrade the firehall and Pellatt Community Centre building to better serve the community.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – April 2 - April 2, 2022
- Morning News – April 1 - April 1, 2022
- Morning News – March 31 - March 31, 2022