Morning News – April 2

Apr 2, 2022 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Flurries beginning this morning then changing to a few rain showers and flurries this afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
    Tonight – A few rain showers and flurries changing to a few flurries and ending late this evening then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low minus 2.

COVID Statistics:

Current Previous Change from previous report
Tested 249,623 249,404 219
Confirmed Cases 6,740 6,696 44
Confirmed Cases in 2022 4,536 4,492 44
Active cases 421(3) 444(3) -23
Resolved 6,319 6,252 67
Deceased 42 42 0
Deceased in 2022 22 22 0
Central & East Algoma 658 652 6
Elliot Lake & Area 288 284 4
North Algoma 256 255 1
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 5,538 5,505 33

News Tidbits:

  • The Ontario government is providing $216,113 through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to Pellatt United Firefighters (PUFF) to renovate and upgrade the firehall and Pellatt Community Centre building to better serve the community.
