Today at LSPP – July 16th

Wednesday, July 16, 2025 Drop-In: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: THE LYNX AND THE HARE – It’s an eat or get eaten world out there! Join

Wyaln to learn about the fascinating predator-prey dynamic of the Canada Lynx and the snowshoe hare – two experts in surviving the harsh environment along Lake Superior’s shores.

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

RECREATION SKILLS: BIRDING FOR BEGINNERS – Join Kelly to learn some helpful beginner birding

tips and explore some of the species found in the park with your very own birding checklist!

Thursday, July 17, 2025 Drop-In: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: TALES OF TALONS – Being the deadliest bird in the sky doesn’t mean life is

a breeze. Join Rose on a journey to the skies to explore the world of hawks, falcons, and other raptors.

Discover their hunting techniques, survival strategies, and the challenges they face in the wild.

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay