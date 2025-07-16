Today at LSPP – July 16th

|Wednesday, July 16, 2025
|Drop-In: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|MEET THE NATURALIST: THE LYNX AND THE HARE – It’s an eat or get eaten world out there! Join
Wyaln to learn about the fascinating predator-prey dynamic of the Canada Lynx and the snowshoe hare – two experts in surviving the harsh environment along Lake Superior’s shores.
|Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|RECREATION SKILLS: BIRDING FOR BEGINNERS – Join Kelly to learn some helpful beginner birding
tips and explore some of the species found in the park with your very own birding checklist!
|Thursday, July 17, 2025
|Drop-In: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|MEET THE NATURALIST: TALES OF TALONS – Being the deadliest bird in the sky doesn’t mean life is
a breeze. Join Rose on a journey to the skies to explore the world of hawks, falcons, and other raptors.
Discover their hunting techniques, survival strategies, and the challenges they face in the wild.
|Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|MEET THE NATURALIST: COMMUNITY SCIENCE – How many times have you come across a plant,
bird, or animal that you couldn’t identify? Join Anna and Sree to learn how to become a community
scientist using helpful technology, and why your contributions are so important!
