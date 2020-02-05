Between the Covers – February 5

New books on the 7-Day Shelf this week are “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates, “The Family Upstairs by Lisa Jewell and “Final Option” by Clive Cussler.

STAFF PICKS FOR THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY ARE: “Fractured” by Karin Slaughter and this week’s feature is “Texas Ranger” by James Patterson. From the book jacket:

Officer Rory Yates is called home to settle deadly scores.

Rory Yates’s skill and commitment to the badge have seen him rise through the ranks in the Texas Ranger division, but it came at a cost – his marriage.

When he receives a worrying phone call from his ex-wife, Anne, Rory speeds to what used to be their marital home. He arrives to a horrifying crime scene and a scathing accusation: he is named a suspect in Anne’s murder.

Rory’s only choice is to find the killer himself. He risks his job, his pride, his reputation among everyone he loves to pursue the truth.

Yates follows the Ranger creed – never to surrender. That code just might bring him out alive.

350 YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF THE HUDSON’S BAY COMPANY – Hudson’s Bay Company is the oldest company in North America. It was created in 1670 when the King of England granted a royal charter to investors interested in trading with Indigenous peoples for furs. Although trade relationships were often unequal, HBC posts were an important part of life for many Indigenous families for centuries. In the 19th century, HBC diversifies its interests, becoming the department store chain that Canadians know today.

The Wawa Public Library has a display of books and articles that are available for checkout. If you are interested in reading about the fur trades and the Hudson’s Bay Company come into the Wawa Public Library. Join us and celebrate the Hudson’s Bay 350thanniversary!

The After School Program is in full swing. All new members must fill out a registration form. The After School Program is for children up to the age of 12. Club run from Tuesday to Friday from3:30 pm-4:30 pm. We have Story and Craft Club, Clay Club, Drawing Club and Game Club! Children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by a parent. For more information please contact Suzie at 705-856-2244 ext 290

If you enjoy doing puzzles and are looking to get out of the house or meet new people, come on into the library and join in the fun of creating a masterpiece. We will have a puzzle set up on a roll up canvas that can be taken out whenever someone is interested. For more information please talk to the friendly staff at the circulation desk.

The next Wawa Public Library Board Meeting will be held on Monday, February 24th, 2020 at the Wawa Public Library starting at 5:30 pm. Library Board Meetings are always open to the public and all are welcome to attend.

Come in and check out our great selection of magazines. The newer magazines are one-week lending and the older ones are three weeks lending. There is something for everyone! We have a new magazine for the youth called BRAINSPACE. Brainspace is fully interactive. Download the free Zappar app. Zap the code in the magazine’s inside cover page for news on the new changes to Brainspace and look for other codes throughout the issue to Zap. Read, watch, listen, do and learn!

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library enrolls local children ages 0-5 to receive free books monthly. Our Local Champion is the Rotary Club of Wawa. You can enroll your child by stopping in at the Wawa Public Library and filling out a registration form. For more information, please call Cathy Cannon at 705-856-2250 or email at [email protected] or stop by the library. Together we can instill the love of reading beginning at a very young age!