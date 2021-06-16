Between the Covers – June 16

New books on the 7-Day Shelf this week are; “The Weekend Away” by Sarah Alderson, “The Good Sister” by Sally Hepworth, “Northern Spy” by Flynn Berry and “Broken Horses” by Brandi Carlile.

Our Staff Pick of the Week this week is “The Clockmaker’s Daughter” by Kate Morton.

(from book jacket)

My real name, no one remembers. The truth about that summer, no one else knows.

In the summer of 1862, a group of young artists led by the passionate and talented Edward Radcliffe descends upon Birchwood Manor on the banks of the Upper Thames. Their plan: to spend a secluded summer month in a haze of inspiration and creativity. But by the time their stay is over, one woman has been shot dead while another has disappeared; a priceless heirloom is missing; and Edward Radcliffe’s life is in ruins.

Over one hundred and fifty years later, Elodie Winslow, a young archivist in London, uncovers a leather satchel containing two seemingly unrelated items: a sepia photograph of an arresting-looking woman in Victorian clothing, and an artist’s sketchbook containing the drawing of a twin-gabled house on the bend of a river.

Why does Birchwood Manor feel so familiar to Elodie? And who is the beautiful woman in the photograph? Will she ever give up her secrets?

HAPPY FATHER’S DAY TO ALL OF THE DADS!!

Exciting things are happening at the Wawa Public Library this summer! The fun begins on June 15th, 2021 where registration for the TD Summer Reading Club Begins. Go to wawa.olsn.ca and go to the Clubs page to register. Also, on June 15th, kids and their families can pick up their Good in Every Grain Kit until supplies last.

Our Reading BINGO Challenge will begin be happening through the months of July and August. Pick up the BINGO sheet from the library or download from the website under the CLUBS page. There will be one Adult prize and one Child prize.

We will also have a Family Photo Scavenger Hunt to be held from July 15th until July 22nd, 2021. The rules can also be found on our website under the CLUBS page. The Photo Tasks will not be made public until July 14th.

Of course, we have our online program via Facebook Live with Indiana beginning Tuesday, July 6th. There will be Story Time in both French and English as well as Craft Clubs, Drawing Club, Clay Club and STEAM Club. We will have weekly participation draws as well as a year-end prize.

Added to that we are going to have our Candy Jar prize again this summer. All books read by each child will give them a ballot to win the Candy Jar and adds another candy to the jar. The more books read the more candy goes in the jar!

A lot is going on this summer at the Wawa Public Library thanks to our Sponsor The Wawa Rotary Club and our Donors Michael C. Allemano, Barrister and Solicitor and Wesdome. We appreciate your generous donations!