Between the Covers – April 17

NEW BOOKS–on the Seven Day Shelf this week are; “The Library of Lost and Found” by Phaedra Patrick, “The Things We Cannot Say” by Kelly Rimmer, “The Island of Sea Women” by Lisa See and “Celtic Empire” by Clive Cussler.

STAFF PICKS FOR THE MONTH OF APRIL ARE; “Accidental Heroes” by Danielle Steel, “An Evil Mind” by Chris Carter, “A Dublin Street Doctor” by Patrick Taylor and this week’s feature is “Chasing the Night by Iris Johansen.

(from book jacket) A CIA agent’s two-year-old child was stolen in the night as a brutal act of vengeance. Now, eight years later, this torment is something Catherine Ling awakens to every day. Her friends, family, and colleagues tell her to let go, move on, accept that her son is never coming back. But she can’t. Catherine needs to find someone as driven and obsessed as she is to help her – and that person is Eve Duncan. She knows that Eve shares her nightmare, since closure is also something that eludes Eve after the disappearance of her daughter Bonnie. Now, Eve must take her talents as a forensic sculptor to another level, using age progression as a way to unite Catherine with her child. As Eve gets drawn deeper into Catherine’s horror, she must face looming demons of her own.

Bonnie’s killer is still out there. And a new killer is taunting Eve and Catherine at every turn. Is Catherine’s son alive, or not? These two women endure the worst fear any mother can imagine in Iris Johansen’s latest thrill ride, a gut-wrenching journey into the darkest places of the soul.

NATIONAL LIBRARY WEEK – Thank you to everyone who came in to the library and helped us celebrate National Library Week.

On April the 8th, 2019 we had several artisans and authors display their work at our Coffee and Culture Night. We enjoyed having Sandi Lowe, Danni Peters, Jude Charbonneau and Don Charbonneau here with their books and crafts. Thank you to those of you who came and shared this evening with us!

Thank you so much to Richard Overton who came out to sing at the Wawa Public Library’s Music Night! We had a good turnout and everyone had a great time!

Our Book Sale was a success and we raised just under $200.00! This, of course will go to buying more new books for the library!

SLEEPY TIME STORY TIME – We had a small group come out for Sleepy Time Story Time. In keeping with National Library Week we read “the Library Lion” by Michelle Knudsen. It was a very good story about library rules and how sometimes, under special circumstances, rules can be broken. We then made cute bookmarks and enjoyed a little bed time snack!

Our next Sleepy Time Story Time will be held in June!

LIBRARY MEMBERSHIP – Remember that library membership is FREE to residents of the Municipality of Wawa and contracting communities.