Between the Covers – July 8

Throughout the months of July and August, we are encouraging families to read, read, read! Complete any 15 squares and submit the BINGO card to the Wawa Public Library! You will have a chance to win an awesome prize package! We want to encourage family reading time so there will be an adult’s prize and a children’s prize! BINGO cards can be picked up at the Wawa Public Library or on the Website at wawa.olsn.ca. The draw will be made on August 30th, 2024 at 4pm! Good Luck to everyone and happy reading!

Tuesday is our dedicated Day Care Day! Staff will be visiting the daycares to read stories! Every time a child participates in a reading club, they will have their name entered for the Summer’s End Prize Draw! Tuesday will also include our new Crochet Club which will be happening at the Wawa Public Library on Tuesdays from 11am-12noon. Wednesday, we have Clay Club, English Story Time and French Story Time. On Thursday we have STEAM Club and Drawing Club and Friday is Cyber Club and Game Club! Pamphlets are available at the library and schedule is posted on line. See our Summer Program Facebook Page!

If you are looking for something fun to do with the family, why not try a Family Photo Scavenger Hunt?

Ontario Provincial Day Use Park Passes are available at the Wawa Public Library! Borrowers must have a valid library card and be their account must be in good standing. See the Circulation Desk for check out or more information! A great way to enjoy the beautiful outdoors using your library card!

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf this week are: “A Good Life” by Virginie Grimaldi, “Home is Where the Bodies Are” by Jeneva Rose, “Think Twice” by Harlan Coben, “Only the Brave” by Danielle Steel.

New in Audio Books we have “The Phoenix Crown” by Kate Quinn and Janie Chang.

En Français, nous avons “Les petites tempêtes” par Valérie Chevalier. Pour vos besoins en livres audio et e-books en français! Téléchargez l’application Cantook dès aujourd’hui! Si vous avez besoin d’aide, n’hésitez pas à appeler la bibliothèque publique de Wawa! (For your French Audiobook and E-Book needs! Download the Cantook App today! If you need assistance, please do not hesitate to call the Wawa Public Library!)

STAFF PICK OF THE WEEK IS “Finding Ashley” by Danielle Steel. From the book jacket:

In Finding Ashley, a deeply moving novel from the number one bestseller Danielle Steel, two estranged sisters get the chance to reconnect and right the wrongs of the past.

Melissa Henderson leads a quiet life. Once a bestselling author, she now pours all her energy into renovating a Victorian house in the foothills of rural New England. Six years ago, her life was derailed by tragedy and she stopped writing. The house has given her new purpose.

When her beloved home appears on the news, Melissa receives a call from her estranged sister, Hattie. They were close once, but that was before Melissa withdrew from the world. Now Hattie is determined to help Melissa turn a new page, even if it means reopening one of the most painful chapters of her life. All these years later, Hattie feels compelled to embark on a journey that will change both their lives forever, to find the child that Melissa was forced to give up when she was only a teenager in Ireland.

Finding Ashley is a powerful love story of two strong, brave women turning loss into reconnection, and a family reunited.

We have a good selection of puzzles available for check out as well as knitting machines and needles and Air Things to test radon levels in your home All you need is a library card! Great items to check out!

Our Seed Library is ready! If you are looking for seeds, please stop in at the library and check it out! Just talk to any staff member, choose your seeds and at the end of the season, save your seeds and return some to the Seed Library and we will be all set for the next growing season! Come on in and check it out!

The Wawa Public Library’s staff and friends have been busy making these adorable Pocket Hugs. We are using donated and scrap yarn to make these lovely Pocket Hugs. Please support our fundraiser! The cost of a Pocket Hug is $2.00, and they are available at the Circulation Desk at the Wawa Public Library. Thank you for the yarn donations and for your support!

Any seniors interesting in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are knitting for the Lady Dunn Health Centre’s Extended Care Unit. We are hoping to fill up the box with beautiful lap blankets!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a program Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

If seniors are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.