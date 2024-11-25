Between the Covers – November 25

Our Sharing & Caring evening was a huge success! Thank you to all who attended and help bring a little peace and serenity into our busy lives. Music brings healing and talking and supporting each other brings unity. Together we will make the world a better place starting with our community. Thank you, Janice and Mary, for bringing snacks! Stay tuned for another Caring and Sharing night coming soon!

New Books this week are “After the Pogrom 7 October and the Crisis of Civilisation by Brendan O’Neill, “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden, “An Eye for an Eye” by Jeffrey Archer and “One Big Happy Family” by Susan Mallery! En Français, nous avons “La nuit de ta disparition” par Charlton Soublière.

The staff pick of the week is “The Women” by Kristin Hannah.

Women can be heroes. When twenty-year-old nursing student Frances “Frankie” McGrath hears these words, it is a revelation. Raised in the sun-drenched, idyllic world of Southern California and sheltered by her conservative parents, she has always prided herself on doing the right thing. But in 1965, the world is changing, and she suddenly dares to imagine a different future for herself. When her brother ships out to serve in Vietnam, she joins the Army Nurse Corps and follows his path.

As green and inexperienced as the men sent to Vietnam to fight, Frankie is over- whelmed by the chaos and destruction of war. Each day is a gamble of life and death, hope and betrayal; friendships run deep and can be shattered in an instant. In war, she meets—and becomes one of—the lucky, the brave, the broken, and the lost.

But war is just the beginning for Frankie and her veteran friends. The real battle lies in coming home to a changed and divided America, to angry protesters, and to a country that wants to forget Vietnam.

The Women is the story of one woman gone to war, but it shines a light on all women who put themselves in harm’s way and whose sacrifice and commitment to their country has too often been forgotten. A novel about deep friendships and bold patriotism, The Women is a richly drawn story with a memorable heroine whose idealism and courage under fire will come to define an era.

Afterschool Programs: fun continues all school aged children are welcome! Children aged 5 and under must have a parent or guardian with them. Join us for stories, crafts, games and a whole lot of fun. Parents or caregivers of newcomers are asked to please fill out a registration form. Parents of children who have previously attended clubs will be asked to review and update the information.

For the month of November, Tuesday is Story and Craft, Wednesday is Clay Club, Thursday is STEAM Club and Friday is Game Club.

See you at the library!

Tot Time: Join us for our Tot Time on Wednesday mornings beginning at 10:00 before library open hours. This program is for newborns up to 3 years. We have Story Time with some cozy story time pillows, the play table, the AWE learning computers, music, dancing, crafts and of course toys. The goal is to introduce children and their family to the library environment and literacy as soon as possible. We want children to grow up knowing where the library is. Hope to see you at our next TOT TIME.

Dungeons & Dragons: Join us at the library every even Thsday from 4:30-6:30pm for youths ages 9-15! We are going for an amazing dungeon crawl in the spectacular 5th edition D&D!

Every odd Thursday is for adults ages 16+ starting at 5:00 p.m. We play a variety of exciting table top roleplaying game! Sign up for D&D at the Circulation Desk!

Senior’s Corner: Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are currently knitting for the Sault Area Hospital NICU. We are hoping to fill up the box with all things baby!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a program Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

The library has a puzzle mat! If you are interested in popping in and working on a puzzle we can set you up! Puzzles are also available for all patrons to check out!

If you are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.