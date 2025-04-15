Between the Covers – April 16

A Tenant’s Rights Presentation is being brought to you by the Sudbury Community Legal Clinic in Partnership with the Wawa Public Library. Please note that this presentation will be held at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre’s Banquet Room, 3 Chris Simon Drive beginning at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 16th, 2025.

Don’t Forget to join us on April 24th, 2025 as we explore the history of tourism activity, lodges and Provincial Parks in the Wawa and North Algoma country! The presentation begins at 6 p.m. and we hope you can join us!

New Books this week are: “The Ragpicker King” by Cassandra Clare, “Close Your Eyes and Count to 10” by Lisa Unger, “Blood Moon” by Sandra Brown and “Battle Mountain” by C.J. Box and Alice Smellie! En Français, nous avons “le temps d’après” par Jean Hegland.

The staff pick of the week is “Spare” by Prince Harry.

It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror. As Princess Diana was laid to rest, billions wondered what Prince William and Prince Harry must be thinking and feeling—and how their lives would play out from that point on.

For Harry, this is that story at last.

Before losing his mother, twelve-year-old Prince Harry was known as the carefree one, the happy-go-lucky Spare to the more serious Heir. Grief changed everything. He struggled at school, struggled with anger, with loneliness—and, because he blamed the press for his mother’s death, he struggled to accept life in the spotlight.

At twenty-one, he joined the British Army. The discipline gave him structure, and two combat tours made him a hero at home. But he soon felt more lost than ever, suffering from post-traumatic stress and prone to crippling panic attacks.

Above all, he couldn’t find true love.

Then he met Meghan. The world was swept away by the couple’s cinematic romance and rejoiced in their fairy-tale wedding. But from the beginning, Harry and Meghan were preyed upon by the press, subjected to waves of abuse, racism, and lies. Watching his wife suffer, their safety and mental health at risk, Harry saw no other way to prevent the tragedy of history repeating itself but to flee his mother country. Over the centuries, leaving the Royal Family was an act few had dared. The last to try, in fact, had been his mother. . . .

For the first time, Prince Harry tells his own story, chronicling his journey with raw, unflinching honesty. A landmark publication, Spare is full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.

Afterschool Programs: All school aged children are welcome! Children aged 5 and under must have a parent or guardian with them. Join us at 3:30pm until 4:30pm Tuesday to Friday for stories, crafts, games and a whole lot of fun. Parents or caregivers of newcomers are asked to please fill out a registration form. Parents of children who have previously attended clubs will be asked to review and update the information.

For the month of April, Tuesday is Story and Craft, Wednesday is Comic Club, Thursday is Clay Club and Friday is Game/Chess Club. See you at the library!

Pocket Hug Fundraiser: The Wawa Public Library’s staff and friends have been busy making these adorable Pocket Hugs. We are using donated and scrap yarn to make these lovely Pocket Hugs. If you would like to support our fundraiser, the cost of a Pocket Hug is $2.00, and they are available at the Circulation Desk at the Wawa Public Library. Thank you for the yarn donations and your support!

Fingerweaving: If you are interested in learning the art of finger weaving, join us Wednesday afternoon at 1pm. Carolle Pitre is an excellent teacher and absolutely loves to teach and share this artform with everyone! Newcomers are welcome!

Ontario Provincial Park Day Use Passes (2025) are available at the Wawa Public Library! Borrowers must have a valid library card and their account must be in good standing. See the Circulation Desk for check out or more information. A great way to enjoy the beautiful outdoors using your library card!

SENIOR’S CORNER: Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are currently knitting for the Sault Area Hospital NICU. We are hoping to fill up the box with all things baby!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext. 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

The library has a puzzle mat! If you are interested in popping in and working on a puzzle we can set you up! Puzzles are also available for all patrons to check out!

If you are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.