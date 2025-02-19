Between the Covers – February 19th

Celebrate Freedom to Read Week: February 23 – March 1, 2025

Freedom to Read Week is an annual event that encourages Canadians to think about and reaffirm their commitment to intellectual freedom. As of 2024, Freedom to Read Week entered a new phase led by Library and Archives Canada, the Canadian Urban Libraries Council, and the Ontario Library Association in partnership with the Book and Periodical Council.

Coffee & Culture with Johanna – Join us tonight, February 19th, 2025 as we explore the Local Artists in and around the Wawa area. The presentation begins at 6 pm and we hope you can join us!

February is Black History Month

Each February, people across Canada participate in Black History Month events and celebrations that honour the legacy and contributions of Black people in Canada and their communities.

The 2025 theme for Black History Month is: “Black Legacy and Leadership: Celebrating Canadian History and Uplifting Future Generations.” This theme acknowledges the diversity of Black Canadians, the importance of Black leadership and the legacy being built for future generations. Black communities are diverse at many levels. Those with a long history in this country have established a legacy for the newer communities. The theme underscores that Black Canadians have a rightful place in the nation’s narrative, with over 400 years of historical presence on these Indigenous lands, deserving acknowledgment and celebration.

We invite all Canadians to learn more about Black Canadian communities, and how they continue to help shape Canada.

New books this week are “Bad Liar” by Tami Hoag, “The Texas Murders” by James Patterson, “Eddie Winston is Looking For Love” by Marianne Cronin, “My Beloved Monster” by Caleb Carr! En Français, nous avons “Bulletin spécial” par Geneviève Cloutier.

The staff pick of the week is “Women and Children First” by Alina Grabowski.

A gripping literary puzzle that unwinds the private lives of ten women as they confront tragedy in a small Massachusetts town.

Nashquitten, MA, is a decaying coastal enclave that not even tourist season can revive, full of locals who have run the town’s industries for generations. When a young woman dies at a house party, the circumstances around her death suspiciously unclear, the tight-knit community is shaken. As a mother grieves her daughter, a teacher her student, a best friend her confidante, the events around the tragedy become a lightning rod: blame is cast, secrets are buried deeper. Some are left to pick up the pieces, while others turn their backs, and all the while, a truth about that dreadful night begins to emerge.

Told through the eyes of ten local women, Grabowski’s Women and Children First is an exquisite portrait of grief and a powerful reminder of life’s interconnectedness. Touching on womanhood, class, and sexuality, ambition, disappointment, and tragedy, this novel is a stunning rendering of love and loss, and a bracing lesson from a phenomenal new literary talent that no one walks this earth alone.

All school-aged children are welcome! Children aged 5 and under must have a parent or guardian with them. Join us for stories, crafts, games and a whole lot of fun. Parents or caregivers of newcomers are asked to please fill out a registration form. Parents of children who have previously attended clubs will be asked to review and update the information.

For the month of February, Tuesday is Story and Craft, Wednesday is Drawing Club, Thursday is Clay Club and Friday is Game/Chess Club. See you at the library

If you are interested in learning the art of finger weaving, join us every Wednesday afternoon at 1 pm. Carolle Pitre is an excellent teacher and absolutely loves to teach and share this art form with everyone.

The Wawa Public Library’s staff and friends have been busy making these adorable Pocket Hugs. We are using donated and scrap yarn to make these lovely Pocket Hugs. If you would like to support our fundraiser, the cost of a Pocket Hug is $2.00, and they are available at the Circulation Desk at the Wawa Public Library. Thank you for the yarn donations and your support!

Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are currently knitting for the Sault Area Hospital NICU. We are hoping to fill up the box with all things baby!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

The library has a puzzle mat! If you are interested in popping in and working on a puzzle we can set you up! Puzzles are also available for all patrons to check out!

If you are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.