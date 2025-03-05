Between the Covers – March 3rd

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf are “Beautiful Ugly” by Alice Feeney, “Homeseeking” by Karissa Chen, “Mothers and Sons” by Adam Haslet and “Three Wild Dogs (and the truth) by Markus Zusak.

En Français, nous avons “Presse-Jus” by Valérie Chevalier.

Staff Pick of the Week is “The Fallen” by Eric Van Lustbader. From Goodreads 4.38/5:

The End of Days has been predicted for the last two thousand years. Now, without warning, it is upon us. In a hidden cave in the mountains of Lebanon, a man makes a fateful discovery. He will bring what has been forbidden for thousands of years out of the darkness and into the light: the Testament of Lucifer.

In Istanbul, Bravo Shaw, head of the Gnostic Observatine sect, is warned by Fra Leoni of the war between Good and Evil, waged to a standstill since time immemorial. Now an unfathomable danger has arisen: Lucifer’s advance guard, the Fallen. Humankind is in danger of being enslaved by the forces of evil.

Bravo, Fra Leoni, and Bravo’s blind, brilliant sister, Emma, are the first and last line of defense against the chaos unleashed by the Testament of Lucifer. All roads lead to the Book of Deathly Things: the Testament of Lucifer. But if Bravo and Emma become privy to its dreadful secrets they very might well forfeit far more than just their lives.

In the sequel to his internationally bestselling The Testament, Lustbader delivers a new trilogy that explores religion, politics, and civilization, that plumbs the depths of morality, that, finally, asks us to consider what it really means to be human.

Afterschool Programs:

All school aged children are welcome! Children aged 5 and under must have a parent or guardian with them. Join us for stories, crafts, games and a whole lot of fun. Parents or caregivers of newcomers are asked to please fill out a registration form. Parents of children who have previously attended clubs will be asked to review and update the information.

The Afterschool Program runs from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to Friday. For the month of March, Tuesday is Story and Craft, Wednesday is STEAM Club, Thursday is Clay Club and Friday is Chess Club!

Tot Time:

Join us for our Tot Time on Wednesday mornings beginning at 10:00 a.m. before library open hours. This program is for newborns up to 3 years. We have Story Time with some cozy story time pillows, the play table, the AWE learning computers, music, dancing, crafts and of course toys.

The goal is to introduce children and their family to the library environment and literacy as soon as possible. We want children to grow up knowing where the library is. Hope to see you at our next TOT TIME.

Senior’s Corner:

Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are knitting for the Lady Dunn Health Centre Extended Care Unit. We are hoping to fill up the box with lovely lap blankets for all the residents!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a program Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

The library has a puzzle mat! You are more than welcome to stop in and work on a puzzle! Puzzles are also available for all patrons to check out!

If you are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.

Upcoming Events:

Coffee & Culture with Johanna – Save the date! Wednesday, March 19th starting at 6:00 p.m. We will be discussing the Heritage Doors.

Seedy Saturday – If you are a gardener, you will want to save this date on your calendar! Lindsay, “The Superior Gardener” will be here to answer questions and chat about all things green and growing from 12 Noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, March 22nd.

March Break with Ms. Sarah Pereir:

Join us March 11th-14th from 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. for March Break Fun with Ms. Sarah Pereira. Open to kids of all ages.

Finger Weaving:

If you are interested in learning the art of finger weaving, join us Wednesday afternoons from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Carolle Pitre is an excellent teacher and absolutely loves to teach and share this artform with everyone!

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library:

Registration forms for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library can be filled out at the Wawa Public Library! This amazing program is coordinated by Cathy Cannon and sponsored by the Rotary Club of Wawa and provides free monthly books for children 0-5 years old! What a way to start building a library for your child and instilling the love of reading right from the start!