Between the Covers – July 24

Throughout the months of July and August, the Wawa Public Library is encouraging families to read, read, read! Complete any 15 squares and submit the BINGO card to the Wawa Public Library. You will have a chance to win an awesome prize package. We want to encourage family reading time so there will be an adult’s prize and a children’s prize. BINGO cards can be picked up at the Wawa Public Library or on the Website at wawa.olsn.ca. The draw will be made on August 30th, 2024 at 4 p.m. Good Luck to everyone and happy reading!

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf this week is “Clete” by James Lee Burke, “The Glass Maker” by Tracey Chevalier and “Middle of the Night” by Riley Sager.

New in Audio Books is “Three-Inch Teeth” by C.J. Box.

En Français, nous avons “Les femmes du bout du monde” par Mélissa Da Costa. Come on in and check it out!

For your French Audiobook and E-Book needs! Download the Cantook App today! If you need assistance please do not hesitate to call the Wawa Public Library!

Pour vos besoins en livres audio et e-books en français! Téléchargez l’application Cantook dès aujourd’hui! Si vous avez besoin d’aide, n’hésitez pas à appeler la bibliothèque publique de Wawa!

Staff Pick of the Week is “Welcome to Beach Town” by Susan Wiggs. Come on in and check it out! From Goodreads:

Every town has its secrets… In idyllic Alara Cove, a California beach town known for its sunny charm and chill surfer vibe, it’s graduation day at the elite Thornton Academy.

At Thornton, the students are the worldly and overindulged children who live in gated enclaves with spectacular views. But the class valedictorian is Nikki Graziola, a surfer’s daughter who is there on scholarship. To the shock of everyone in the audience, Nikki veers off script while giving her commencement address and reveals a secret that breaks open the whole community. As her truth explodes into the light, Alara Cove will face a reckoning. Nikki Graziola’s accusation shakes the foundation of Alara Cove, pitting her against the wealthy family whose money runs the town. Her new notoriety sends Nikki into exile for years, where she finds fame—but not fortune—overseas as a competition surfer…until a personal tragedy compels her to return to Alara Cove.

As Nikki struggles to rebuild her future, she finds that the people of the town have not forgotten her. But time has changed Alara Cove, and old friendships, rivalries, and an unexpected romance draw her back into the life of the beach town she’s never quite forgotten, and where joy and redemption may be possible after all.

These lovely Pocket Hugs are hand crocheted by library staff and friends! What a great way to show someone you care! Pocket Hugs are $2.00 each and are available at the Circulation Desk at the Wawa Public Library. Thank you for your support!

Ontario Provincial Day Use Park Passes are available at the Wawa Public Library! Borrowers must have a valid library card and be their account must be in good standing. See the Circulation Desk for check out or more information! A great way to enjoy the beautiful outdoors using your library card!!

Tuesday is our dedicated Day Care Day. Staff will be visiting the daycares to read stories. Every time a child participates in a reading club, they will have their name entered for the Summer’s End Prize Draw. Tuesday will also include our new Crochet Club which will be happening at the Wawa Public Library on Tuesdays from 11am-12noon. Wednesday, we have Clay Club, English Story Time and French Story Time. On Thursday we have STEAM Club and Drawing Club and Friday is Cyber Club and Game Club. Pamphlets are available at the library and calendar is posted on our social media pages. Don’t forget about the Candy Jar. For every book you read, a candy is added to the jar and your name is added to the draw to win it! See our Summer Program Facebook Page.

Dungeons & Dragons – Join the Youth group ages 9-15 on even weeks of the month and Adult group ages 16 plus on odd weeks! Come and venture into the fantasy world of D&D. Helmed by Jacob and James, our parties will take to new lands in this ever-growing table top game.

Senior’s Corner – Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are knitting for the Lady Dunn Centre Extended Care. We are hoping to fill up the box with some lovely lap blankets for all the residents. Our Knitting Connections will continue throughout the summer months at the same day and time.

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a program Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291.

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

The library has a puzzle mat. If you are interested in popping in and working on a puzzle we can set you up! Puzzles are also available for all patrons to check out.

If you are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.