Between the Covers – July 16

The Wawa Public Library is very thankful for the many businesses and individuals that so generously support our very active and community minded library. We are truly thankful because these wonderful donations allow us to do more for this amazing community. If you haven’t had the opportunity to check out the library come on in and say hi and see what these donors have allowed us to do.

Thank you, Rotary Club of Wawa, Alamos Gold, Evolugen/Brookfield, Argonaut Gold, Wesdome Gold, Red Apple, JJAM FM, The Brick, Wilderness Helicopters, Mission Motors, Hawk Air, Subway, Green Cabin Pottery and Northern Lights Ford.

Wawa Public Library’s Reading Bingo Challenge: Throughout the months of July and August, we are encouraging families to read, read, read! Complete any 15 squares and submit the BINGO card to the Wawa Public Library.

You will have a chance to win an awesome prize package. We want to encourage family reading time so there will be an adult’s prize and a children’s prize. BINGO cards can be picked up at the Wawa Public Library or on the website at wawa.olsn.ca. The draw will be made on August 30th, 2024 at 4 p.m. Good Luck to everyone and happy reading!

Wawa Public Library Family Photo Scavenger Hunt: Join in the Fun! Photo tasks will be online or can be picked up from the library.

All photos MUST be taken by team members during duration of the game itself between July 10th to July 23rd, 2024. All photos must be submitted to the WPL by 4:00pm on Tuesday, July 25th,2024. The team with the most points win. Teams are awarded 1 point per task. Prizes will be awarded on Tuesday, July 30th, 2024. Full set of rules are available at the WPL or at this link ( wawa.olsn.ca ). A completed photo release form must be submitted to the Wawa Public Library to be eligible. All identifiable individuals must sign the release form.

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf are “Shelterwood” by Lisa Wingate, “Devil’s Kitchen” by Candice Fox and “For the Love of Summer” by Susan Mallery!

New in Audio Books is “Wandering Stars” by Tommy Orange.

En Français, nous avons “Vingt-trois jours de haine” par Steve Laflamme.

New Movies on the shelf are “Ferrari” starring Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz, “Ghostbusters” starring McKenna Grace and Bill Murray, “Aquaman and the Last Kingdom” starring Jason Momoa and Amber Heard and “The Holdovers” starring Paul Giamatti and Dominic Sessa. Come on in and check it out!

Staff Pick of the Week is “Verity” by Colleen Hoover! From Goodreads:

Lowen Ashleigh is a struggling writer on the brink of financial ruin when she accepts the job offer of a lifetime. Jeremy Crawford, husband of bestselling author Verity Crawford, has hired Lowen to complete the remaining books in a successful series his injured wife is unable to finish.

Lowen arrives at the Crawford home, ready to sort through years of Verity’s notes and outlines, hoping to find enough material to get her started. What Lowen doesn’t expect to uncover in the chaotic office is an unfinished autobiography Verity never intended for anyone to read. Page after page of bone-chilling admissions, including Verity’s recollection of what really happened the day her daughter died.

Lowen decides to keep the manuscript hidden from Jeremy, knowing its contents would devastate the already grieving father. But as Lowen’s feelings for Jeremy begin to intensify, she recognizes all the ways she could benefit if he were to read his wife’s words. After all, no matter how devoted Jeremy is to his injured wife, a truth this horrifying would make it impossible for him to continue to love her.

The Wawa Public Library’s staff and friends have been busy making adorable Pocket Hugs. The cost of a Pocket Hug is $2.00, and they are available at the Circulation Desk at the Wawa Public Library. Thank you for the yarn donations and for your support!

Summer Reading Clubs & Programs: The fun has begun at the WPL! Tuesday is our dedicated Day Care Day. Staff will be visiting the daycares to read stories. Every time a child participates in a reading club, they will have their name entered for the Summer’s End Prize Draw. Tuesday will also include our new Crochet Club which will be happening at the Wawa Public Library on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. – 12 noon. Wednesday, we have Clay Club, English Story Time and French Story Time. On Thursday we have STEAM Club and Drawing Club and Friday is Cyber Club and Game Club. Pamphlets are available at the library and calendar is posted on our social media pages. See our Summer Program Facebook Page.

Don’t forget, Ontario Provincial Day Use Park Passes are available at the Wawa Public Library! Borrowers must have a valid library card and be their account must be in good standing. See the Circulation Desk for check out or more information. A great way to enjoy the beautiful outdoors using your library card.

Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are knitting for the Lady Dunn Health Centre Extended Care Unit. We are hoping to fill up the box with lovely lap blankets for all the residents.

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a program Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291.

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

The library has a puzzle mat. You are more than welcome to stop in and work on a puzzle. Puzzles are also available for all patrons to check out.

If you are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.

In Dungeons & Dragons, the players form an adventuring party who explore fantasy worlds together as they embark on epic quests. The collective creativity in your D&D game builds stories that you’ll tell again and again— ranging from the stuff of legend to absurd incidents that’ll make you laugh years later. Due to the popularity of the D&D Club we have split into adult and youth clubs. The youth club meets on even Thursdays (July 18th) and the Adult group meet on odd Thursdays (July 25th). The youth group is for those aged 9 to 15 and adult group is for those aged 16 and up. The Clubs run from 4:30-6:30 on Thursdays. We hope you can join us.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library: Registration forms for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library can be filled out at the Wawa Public Library. This amazing program is coordinated by Cathy Cannon and sponsored by the Rotary Club of Wawa and provides free monthly books for children 0-5 years old. What a way to start building a library for your child and instilling the love of reading right from the start.