Between the Covers – September 11

NEW BOOKS on the 7- Day Shelf this week are; “The Huntress” by Kate Quinn, “Summer of ‘69” by Elin Hilderbrand and “Gone Too Long” by Lori Roy. There are some great reads on the 7-Day Shelf! Come on in and check it out!!

STAFF PICKS FOR THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER ARE “Map of the Heart” by Susan Wiggs, “The Rome Affair” by Karen Swan, “Promise Me” by Harlan Coben and this week’s feature is “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison. (from book jacket)

The Bluest Eye is Toni Morrison’s first novel, a book heralded for its richness of language and boldness of vision. Set in the author’s girlhood hometown of Lorain, Ohio, it tells the story of black, eleven-year-old Pecola Breedlove. Pecola prays for her eyes to turn blue so that she will be as beautiful and beloved as all the blond, blue-eyed children in America. In the autumn of 1941, the year the marigolds in the Breedloves’ garden do not bloom. Pecola’s life does change- in painful, devastating ways.

What its vivid evocation of the fear and loneliness at the heart of a child’s yearning, and the tragedy of its fulfilment. The Bluest Eye remains one of Tony Morrisons’s most powerful, unforgettable novels- and a significant work of American fiction.

It’s been a year since Billie Flanagan—a beautiful, charismatic Berkeley mom with an enviable life—went on a solo hike in Desolation Wilderness and vanished from the trail. No body—only a hiking boot—has ever been found. Billie’s husband and teenage daughter cope with her death the best they can: Jonathan drinks, Olive grows remote.

But then Olive starts having waking dreams—or are they hallucinations?—that her mother is still alive. Jonathan worries about Olive’s emotional stability, until he starts unearthing secrets from Billie’s past that bring into question everything he thought he knew about his wife. Together, Olive and Jonathan embark on a quest for the truth—about Billie, their family, and the stories we tell ourselves about the people we love.

‘COFFEE BREAK’ FOR ALZHEIMERS – We are once again doing our share to raise money for the Alzheimer Society. During the weeks of September 16th and September 23rd, 2019 all coffee sales will be donated to the Alzheimer Society. The price for a coffee at the library is $1.00. We will have treats available during this time so feel free to pop in during your coffee break, grab a treat and support the Alzheimer Society. Also if you make a larger donation to the Alzheimer Society here at the library, you will have a chance to win a prize package which includes some awesome books, coffee and treats!! We also have a display of books that are available for checkout and pamphlets to take, should you need more information about Alzheimer. Come on in today to the Wawa Public Library and help support the Alzheimer Society.

AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM – We will begin our After School Program in October! Please watch for more information in the next coming weeks!

WAWA PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD MEETING – The next Wawa Public Library Board Meeting will be held on September 16thstarting at 5:00pm at the Wawa Public Library. Everyone is welcome to attend.