Between the Covers – December 11

Our New Books on the Seven-Day Shelf this week are: “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes, “Bloody Genius” by John Sanford, “Gilka’s Journey” by Heather Morris and “A Christmas Gathering” by Anne Perry.

STAFF PICKS FOR THE MONTH OF DECEMBER ARE; “ Sarah’s Key” by Tatiana DeRosnay, “The Absent One” by Jussi Adler Olsen, “Me Before You” by Jojo Moyes and this week’s feature is “Every Last Breath” by Linda Rodriguez (from book jacket)

Half-Cherokee Marquitta “Skeet” Bannion thought she was leaving her troubles behind when she fled the stress of being the highest-ranking woman in the Kansas City Police Department, a jealous cop ex-husband, and a disgraced alcoholic ex-cop father. Moving to a small town to be chief of a college’s campus police force, she builds a life outside of her work. She might even begin a new relationship with the amiable Brewster police chief.

All of this is threatened when the student editor of the school newspaper is found murdered on campus. Skeet must track down the killer, following trails that lead to some of the most powerful people in the university. In the midst of her investigation, Skeet assumes responsibility for a vulnerable teenager when her ex-husband and seriously ailing father wind up back on her hands. Time is running out and college administrators demand she conceal all college involvement in the murder, but Skeet will not stop until she’s unraveled every last secret.

AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM-We have resumed our After School Program. Tuesday will be Story and Craft Club, Wednesday will be Clay Club, Thursday will be Drawing Club and Friday will be Game Club. The After School Program is open to children 4 years of age up to 12 years. Children ages 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Registration forms are available at the library! All children participating in any club throughout the month of December will have their name put into the After School Program Participation Draw!

PUZZLES: If you enjoy doing puzzles and are looking to get out of the house or meet new people, come on into the library and join in the fun of creating a masterpiece. We will have a puzzle set up on a roll up canvas that can be taken out whenever someone is interested. For more information please talk to the friendly staff at the circulation desk.

DOLLY PARTON’S IMAGINATION LIBRARY- This program enrolls local children ages 0-5 to receive free books monthly. Our Local Champion is the Rotary Club of Wawa. You can enroll your child by stopping in at the Wawa Public Library and filling out a registration form. For more information, please call Cathy Cannon at 705-856-2250 or email at [email protected]or stop by the library. Together we can instill the love of reading beginning at a very young age!

BOARD MEETING – The next Wawa Public Library Board Meeting will be held on Monday, December 16th, 2019 at the Wawa Public Library starting at 5:30 pm. Library Board Meetings are always open to the public and all are welcome to attend.