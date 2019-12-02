OPP Investigate Suspicious Fires

On November 29, 2019, members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Wawa Volunteer Fire Department responded to two structure fires in Wawa, Ontario.

A fire at a vacant motel building on Pinewood Drive was reported at approximately 9:37 a.m. The structure was fully consumed. A second fire was reported in an abandoned residence on Third Avenue at approximately 11:23 p.m. on the same date. The second fire was extinguished by members of the public prior to gaining intensity.

In September 2019, police responded to several small brush fires that were considered suspicious in nature. The recent structural fires are being considered suspicious and are under investigation. There are currently no suspects for any of these occurrences.

Police are asking the public to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the OPP. Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for these incidents should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.