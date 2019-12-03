Thank You – Wawa Fire Department

The Wawa Fire Department would like to thank Tim Hortons, North of 17 Restaurant, Normandy Lodge, Brenda Stockton, and the Renaud Family for their donations of food and drinks on November 29th, 2019.
Your kindness is truly appreciated,
Wawa Fire Department
