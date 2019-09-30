SE OPP seek assistance in suspicious brush fires

During the month of September, 2019, members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with members of the Wawa Volunteer Fire Department responded to four suspicious brush fires in Wawa, Ontario.

Two fires occurred in wooded areas near Winston Road and two others occurred between Golf Course Road and Highway 17. There are currently no suspects for any of these incidents.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for these incidents should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.