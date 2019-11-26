Save the Date – Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is a global movement for giving and volunteering, taking place each year after Black Friday. The “Opening day of the giving season,” it’s a time when charities, companies and individuals join together and rally for favorite causes. In the same way that retailers take part in Black Friday, the giving community comes together for Giving Tuesday.

With Giving Tuesday just around the corner, the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation is participating by raising funds for our current campaign of $125,000 for a new washer/disinfector and sterilizer for the Medical Device Reprocessing Department.

Our goal is to raise $1000 of online donations within 24 hours on December 3rd! Online donations can be made at https://givingtuesday.ca/partners/lady-dunn-health-centre-foundation

For information aboutthe Foundation or how to donate, please contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email at [email protected].

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.