Save the Date – Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is a global movement for giving and volunteering, taking place each year after Black Friday. The “Opening day of the giving season,” it’s a time when charities, companies and individuals join together and rally for favorite causes. In the same way that retailers take part in Black Friday, the giving community comes together for Giving Tuesday.

With Giving Tuesday just around the corner, the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation is participating by raising funds for our current campaign of $125,000 for a new washer/disinfector and sterilizer for the Medical Device Reprocessing Department.

Our goal is to raise $1000 of online donations within 24 hours on December 3rd! Online donations can be made at https://givingtuesday.ca/partners/lady-dunn-health-centre-foundation

 

For information aboutthe Foundation or how to donate, please contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email at [email protected].

 

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.

The Lady Dunn Health Centre (LDHC) Foundation is a registered charity dedicated to raising money to meet the capital needs of the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Founded in 2009, the Foundation is committed to supporting the communities by helping to sustain patient care services at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. By contributing funds towards these needs,it ensures that the hospital remains at the forefront of health care with modern equipment.Modern equipment will not only speed recovery and save lives, but it will also attract and retain health care professionals now and well into the future. The LDHC Foundation raises funds through the generous donations and sponsorships of individuals, businesses and fundraising events.
