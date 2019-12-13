Breaking News

The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation Thanks Northern Lights Ford

Foundation staff members receive a donation from Northern Lights Ford staff members.

 

On December 3rd, 2019, the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation, along with its partner Northern Lights Ford kicked off the giving season with its GivingTuesday appeal.  The Foundation’s goal was to raise $1,000 in 24 hours and Northern Lights Ford agreed to match up to $250 if the goal was reached.  Thanks to the support of donors, the goal was surpassed and a total of $4067 was raised in the 24 hours.

 

On December 12, 2019 the Foundation staff received the match donation from Northern Lights Ford. Thanks to the support of staff donations, the match was increased to $550!  Thank you to all the staff at Northern Lights Ford for supporting the Foundation’s GivingTuesday appeal.  A grand total of $4,367 was raised!

 

The Foundation would like to thank all donors who supported the Foundation’s GivingTuesday appeal and to Northern Lights Ford and their staff for supporting the cause with a matching donation.  All funds raised will support the current campaign for a new washer/disinfector and sterilizer for the Medical Device Reprocessing Department.

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at [email protected]

The Lady Dunn Health Centre (LDHC) Foundation is a registered charity dedicated to raising money to meet the capital needs of the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Founded in 2009, the Foundation is committed to supporting the communities by helping to sustain patient care services at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. By contributing funds towards these needs,it ensures that the hospital remains at the forefront of health care with modern equipment.Modern equipment will not only speed recovery and save lives, but it will also attract and retain health care professionals now and well into the future. The LDHC Foundation raises funds through the generous donations and sponsorships of individuals, businesses and fundraising events.
