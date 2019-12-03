Breaking News

Today is Giving Tuesday

The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation is participating in Giving Tuesday by raising funds for the current campaign of $125,000 for a new washer/disinfector and sterilizer for the Medical Device Reprocessing Department.

Their goal is to raise $1,000 of online donations within 24 hours on December 3rd! Online donations can be made at https://givingtuesday.ca/partners/lady-dunn-health-centre-foundation

Your gift today will make a difference for our community.

Brenda Stockton

