SJD Newsflash – Friendship Salad

Last Friday the Kindergarten class at Sir James Dunn Public School celebrated the new friendships that they have created with their fellow classmates by making a Friendship Fruit Salad. Each little friend brought in a piece or two of fruit to share with the class and on Friday morning all of the fruit was chopped up by our friends and added to the giant bowl. They discussed that there were many different types of fruit added to the bowl and together they made a delicious salad, just like how in our classroom we are all different, but when we work together we make a great group of caring friends.

SJD is the place to be!