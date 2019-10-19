Last Friday the Kindergarten class at Sir James Dunn Public School celebrated the new friendships that they have created with their fellow classmates by making a Friendship Fruit Salad. Each little friend brought in a piece or two of fruit to share with the class and on Friday morning all of the fruit was chopped up by our friends and added to the giant bowl. They discussed that there were many different types of fruit added to the bowl and together they made a delicious salad, just like how in our classroom we are all different, but when we work together we make a great group of caring friends.
SJD is the place to be!
This Media Release
This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- SJD Newsflash – Friendship Salad - October 19, 2019
- Les artistes de l’école Saint-Joseph affichent leurs talents - October 19, 2019
- Saint-Joseph students showcase artistic talent - October 19, 2019