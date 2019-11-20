SJD Newsflash – We Remember

Sir James Dunn Public School’s staff and students once again took the time to honour the veterans during a Remembrance Day service held in the gymnasium.

This year, some of the staff members took the poems, essays and posters that the students will be entering into the Royal Canadian Legion’s, Literary and Poster contest and put them into a very moving slideshow. It was nice to see all of the students efforts up on the big screen. We thank the Legion for continuing this worthwhile educational opportunity for all of the students in Wawa.

Mrs. Otakwadjiwan our Ojibway teacher added some drumming and singing to our service. Lillian, a Grade 5 student accompanied her as we listened to the Honour Song. Mrs. Otakwadjiwan then recited Flanders Fields in Ojibway, while Madeline and Jonathon, two of her Grade 7/8 students, recited the poem in English.

Each homeroom classroom lays a wreath in remembrance of the sacrifices the soldiers made for our freedom. We also learn about the significance of the Last Post and why we have a minute of silence.

Ms. Portis, the organizer of the service, always takes the time to remind the students that the veterans went to war to protect the people that were in Canada then, and also the people who would be born in the future – people like you and I. Perhaps we don’t know any of the veterans who died in the wars but they knew us. They wanted all of us to live in peace.