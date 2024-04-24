Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High p+4. Wind chill -19 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -10. Wind chill -13 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Today is Ontario Autism Coalition Loggy Day at Queen’s Park. The Ontario Autism Coalition (OAC) returns to Queen’s Park today to mark World Autism Awareness/Acceptance Month, and to meet with MPPs and ministry representatives once again to ask for action.
- After a game on fire Sunday, the SSM Greyhounds lost 3-1 to the Saginaw Spirit last night in Saginaw. The Saginaw Spirit will now head to London to play the London Knights in the OHL’s Western Conference final, which begins on Friday night.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Wednesday Morning News – April 24 - April 24, 2024
- Winter weather travel advisory – ENDED - April 23, 2024
- Tuesday Morning News – April 23rd - April 23, 2024