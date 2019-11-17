Fire Shark visits Sir James Dunn School

The Kindergarten students at Sir James Dunn had a surprise visitor to their classroom. This adorable little Fire Shark was brought in by a little friend with a note attached that stated that this shark was created by his mom to support our inquiry into sharks and that friends could share the new and exciting shark facts that they have discovered with him.
On Friday each little one shared at least one new fact with the Fire Shark such as sharks have no bones, they are made up as cartilage, there are over 440 species of sharks and the whale shark is the largest shark and the dwarf lantern shark is the smallest shark.
SJD is the place to be!
