Mittens and a Meal – Alzheimer’s Society Fundraiser

Education workers at Sir James Dunn participated in four evening lessons learning how to make fur and hide mittens under the guidance of Robin Marshall Davidson.

The local teacher’s union ETFO sponsored the classes, as well as purchased food supplies to make their evening lessons into Mittens and a Meal to help raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Delicious meals were created, with the support of staff and a student, and were purchased by participants to enjoy while learning how to hand sew their mittens. Overall, they are very proud to have raised $678.00 for the local Alzheimer’s Society.

