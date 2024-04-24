Ontario Moving Ahead with Plan to Build More Modular Homes

Today, Rob Flack, Associate Minister of Housing, released the following statement:

“As part of our government’s continued action to cut red tape and help more Ontario families find a home to own, we are moving forward with the next steps in our plan to build more modular homes.

Modular housing will be an important part of the solution to Ontario’s housing supply crisis by building high-quality homes of all types that are manufactured at scale off-site, providing the opportunity to build more homes faster and at a lower cost. We intend to learn more about how modular construction can fit into our province’s housing supply so we can help more Ontario families find a home to own that meets their needs at a price they can afford.

Through this next phase, we will be working with modular housing developers and providers to gather practical and technical insights about construction costs, timelines, economies of scale, regional differences and supply chains to inform further actions to deploy modular housing in Ontario. This will include outreach to firms across Ontario, Canada and North America.

This is an exciting opportunity to gain valuable information about modular housing and to learn more as we look to inform provincial action and support for our modular housing strategy. We look forward to hearing from the sector about the opportunities modular housing development can provide as we work together to build more homes faster and at a lower cost.

We hear from municipalities and homebuilders that red tape is the biggest barrier to getting shovels in the ground. We continue to listen and recognize the struggles our municipal partners are facing and we are taking decisive action to remove these obstacles, including by working with both municipalities and the federal government.

That’s why we are embracing innovative modular housing solutions to accelerate homebuilding, improve housing affordability for Ontario families and support home-grown industries that provide quality jobs across the province.”