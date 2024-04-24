Nipigon OPP – Proactive Traffic Stop results in Impaired Driving Charge

On April 23, 2024, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Nipigon Detachment conducted a proactive traffic stop resulting in one person being arrested and criminally charged with impaired operation and driving while under suspension.

At approximately 4:00 p.m., members of the Nipigon OPP Detachment were on general patrol in the Town of Nipigon in the area of Greenmantle Drive. A traffic stop was conducted. The driver was found to be a suspended driver and additionally performed a roadside Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST) to which the driver failed. The driver was transported to the Greenstone OPP Detachment for further testing by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE).

As a result of the investigation, William CODDINGTON, 55-years-old of Dorion has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Driving While Under Suspension

The accused received a 90-Day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7 Day Vehicle Impoundment.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon on May 14, 2024, to answer to the above charges.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive, or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.

For more information on the consequences of drinking and driving, check out:

http://www.mto.gov.on.ca/english/safety/impaired-driving.shtml