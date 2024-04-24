Happenings at Wawa First United Church – Fifth Sunday of Easter

Last Sunday the message was based on John 10:11-18 about the good shepherds and the hired hands. The difference in the two is there are those who care out of a genuine sense of compassion and love, and those who care because of the benefits, either real or perceived.

The Good Shepherd will lay down his life for the sheep. In the realm of justice the shepherd will go to extreme lengths, even so far as risking his life to protect the vulnerable. In the realm of justice there is boundless inclusivity. Jesus cares for even more sheep, too! Jesus’ compassion and care is not limited to the known sheep. The realm of justice goes farther than one can imagine, and Jesus cares for sheep that some might rather ignore or discredit.

Jesus is explicit again:”I have other sheep that do not belong to this fold. I must bring them also, and they will listen to my voice. So there will be one flock, one shepherd” (John 10:16)

Who are the people who go unnoticed? Where are the people who are ignored? Are we the ones who feel ignored and unnoticed? To what lengths will we go to advocate for those foolishly labeled as “sinners”? How will the church more genuinely welcome and accept without limitation all of Jesus’ sheep?

A good thought for all Christians and those with a spiritual faith.

The Fifth Sunday of Easter

Scripture Readings:

Acts 8: 26-40 Philip and the Ethiopian eunuch

1 John 4:7-21 Everyone who loves is born of God.

John 4:7-21 Jesus is the true vine

Announcements:

Sunday, April 28th, worship will be held with St. Paul’s United in Marathon through the internet. You are invited to join us for this service.

Worship May 5, Leader: Lorna Chiupka, Reader Gail Smith

Prayer Shawl group will meet on Saturday, May 11 at 3-4:30 pm. Family Room. All knitters and crocheters are most welcome. Needles and wool can be supplied if needed.

United Church Women will meet Monday, May 6 at 7 pm in the Family Room. All are welcome to join. Speaker will be Justine Glover.

Thrift Shop: Will be opening this Thursday, April 25 until Monday, April 29. There is lots of interesting items to be purchased.

April 24 – Armenian Genocide Memorial Day

April 29 – International Dance Day

April 30 – International Jazz Day

May is Asian Heritage Month and Canadian Jewish Heritage Month