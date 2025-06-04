Happenings at Wawa First United Church – June 4

Scripture John 17:20-26

Jesus prays that they all may be one. (excerpts from service) “Notice that Jesus prays for his disciples. Then, he prays for those who will believe in him through their witness. And what does he ask for on their behalf? That they be one, that there be unity in their hearts. That they be one. Maybe Jesus asked for this because he knew it would be the hardest thing in the world for his followers to do ….. to be one in spirit and purpose. There are only eleven of them left. Judas they betrayer, has gone off to claim his blood money. And even the ones remaining are in a fog as to what Jesus truly wants them to do. They’ve all got their own ideas, their personal agendas. Who knows what will happen after Jesus is gone from them. So Jesus asks his heavenly Father that his followers be one in spirit and purpose.

“I ask not only on behalf of these.” Jesus said in that prayer we have been privileged to overhear, “but on behalf of those who will believe in me through their word, that they may all be one”.

To pray like Jesus is risky, for to pray like Jesus is to pray for what God wants. And what God wants may not only be different from what we want, it might run completely counter to our desires. After all, despite the best prayers of Jesus, he still died on a cross. To pray like Jesus is risky. Never the less, if we are to pray as Jesus prayed, we must ask to be made one in spirit and in purpose. And if God, in his mercy and grace, chooses to hear our prayer and grant it, think of the possibilities that would come our way. Lord, make us one … not that we have to believe the same all the time, but that together we believe in You all the time. Amen”

Creation Connection:

Think of a place you visited that was pristine; for example a clear ocean with no human created sounds. Think of the awe of holding a newborn baby. Think of spending time with a long-time friend or partner and the love that cannot be expressed with words. Sometimes we just need to join the earth in being glad. ( Psalm 97)

Sunday, June 8 – Pentecost Sunday

Acts 2:1-21 The Spirit comes on the day of Pentecost

Romans 8: 14-17 A spirit of adoption, not slavery.

John 14:8-17 (25-27) God will send you the Spirit of Truth

Lay Leader: Kaireen Reader: Maria

The Prayer Shawl group will meet on Saturday, June 7th at 3 pm in the Family Room at the church. All knitters and crocheters are invited to join. Supplies are available if needed.

Next Sunday we will celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the United Church of Canada. After the morning worship we will have a potluck lunch in the Family Room. We will have Anniversary Cake for desert. Hope everyone can stay to help us celebrate.

Please remember that we will not have services during July and August.

There will be a Service in the Hospital garden on Sunday, June 29th. All people of all faiths are invited to join. The service will be presented by the Clergy of our Churches in Wawa.

June 4 – International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression

June 5 – World Environment Day

June 6 – National Gardening Exercise Day

June 8 – World Oceans Day

June 18 – International Day for Countering Hate Speech