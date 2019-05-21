Interlibrary Loan Service May Return in Early June

INTERLIBRARY LOAN SERVICES –Over the last weeks, OLS-North revised its 2019-2020 program budget to prioritize investments in programs and services that have the most impact to Northern Libraries. The Interlibrary Loan postage rebate is included in those services. Interlibrary Loan will hopefully be available again to all libraries in early June.
“It is now clear that provincial cuts to the Ontario Library Service will impact programs and services beyond Interlibrary Loan. The diminished capacity of OLS-North to deliver those programs will negatively impact our public libraries, and we believe that even programs and services that are maintained will operate at a reduce capacity due to extensive personnel cuts.
We believe these cuts have disproportionately and unfairly impacted libraries in Northern Ontario and jeopardize our ability to provide equitable library service in the North. We are also dismayed that the Government chose to make these cuts without undertaking any consultation with Northern libraries about what the impact could be on our organizations and our patrons.”
QUOTED FROM “A STATEMENT ON BEHALF OF NORTHERN ONTARIO PUBLIC LIBRARIES.”
SOURCE – Wawa Public LIbrary
Wawa Public Library
The Library offers photocopying, faxing, laminating, printing, and VHS to DVD conversion. Free WiFi is available at the library, with 4 public computers and 3 iPads for public use. Please inquire at the circulation desk.
WPL has a Drop Box for your convenience. You may deposit your returns only in the drop box when the library is closed. Please do not deposit batteries or ink cartridges in the drop box as they may damage our books.
Check out the Wawa History page as well as The Wawa Public Library on Facebook. We also have a Facebook page for our Summer Program, posting daily to keep you updated.Our Wawa History website is www.wawahistory.wawa.cc
The WPL is open Monday & Friday from 11 - 5, Tues, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 – 7, and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Telephone – 705-856-2244 ext 290 Circulation Desk, or ext 291 (Librarian's Office), email [email protected]
