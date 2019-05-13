SE OPP Vehicle theft leads to multiple charges

On May 11, 2019 at approximately 4:25 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a theft from a business in Wawa, Ontario. Two suspects were reported to have taken a motor vehicle from a local business without paying their tow bill. Officers conducted patrols but were unable to locate the vehicle.

On May 12, 2019 at approximately 8:30 a.m., officers located the vehicle westbound on Highway 17 and stopped the vehicle in White River Township, Ontario.

As a result of the investigation, Andrew GAUDIN, a 33-year-old male, from London, Ontario, was charged with the following:

Theft of Motor Vehicle, contrary to section 333.1 of the Criminal Code (CC),

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC,

Possession of Break In Instruments, contrary to section 351(1) of the CC,

Operation While Prohibited, contrary to section 320.18 of the CC,

Driving While Under Suspension – While Suspended under HTA Sec 41/42, contrary to section 53(1.1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA),

Operate a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance, contrary to section 2(1)(a) of the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act (CAIA).

Michelle WILSON, a 36-year-old female, from London, Ontario was charged with the following:

Theft of Motor Vehicle, contrary to section 333.1 of the CC,

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC,

Possession of Break In Instruments, contrary to section 351(1) of the CC.

Both parties were held in custody and are to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on May 13, 2019, in Wawa, Ontario.