Happenings at Wawa First United Church – April 17

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.

Fri. Apr. 19 Good Friday

Morning Worship – 11 a.m.

Sun. Apr. 21 Easter Sunday

Morning Worship – 11 a.m.

Thurs. Apr. 25 THRIFT SHOP opens 5 p.m.

Please have ALL donations

dropped off by April 20th

Sun. Apr. 28 Official Board Meeting

The Easter Cross of Lights is in place above the front door of our Church. If you wish to purchase a bulb in memory of someone the cost is $5.00 a bulb. Please contact Maria Reid at 705-856-2861.

Hosanna! Unite us with all those who seek your way, O God.