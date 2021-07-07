Breaking News

Happenings at Wawa First United Church – July 7

Kaireen, Lorna & Maria are taking a break during July & August and have distributed outlines for Morning Worship. If you would like to be included please call 705 856 1518.
Although we cannot meet for Worship  Worship you may like to read the Scriptures for July 11,  2021, Seventh  after Pentecost
2 Samuel 6: 1-5, 12b-19   David brings the ark to Jerusalem.
Psalm 24                            The earth is God’s & all that is in it.
Ephesians 1: 3-14          Adopted through Christ & given an inheritance.
Mark 6: 14-29                The death of John the Baptist.
To Ponder:                     What is your most important memory?  Why?
                                           What does it mean in your life ?
Gathering   Pentecost 1  2021   Year B page 17  Used With Permission.
