Happening at Wawa First United Church – Second Sunday of Lent

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for 28 February 2021- Lent 2
Genesis 17: 1-7, 15-16 The covenant between Abram, Sarai & God.
Psalm 22: 23-31 You have not hidden your face, O God.
Romans 4: 13-25 God’s promise rests on grace & faith.
Mark 8: 31-38 Those who lose their life for the gospel will save it.
To Ponder: What does your name mean to you? Why? Gathering – Lent-Easter 2021 – page 12 Used With Permission
Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing Orders of Service for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518
The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home.
