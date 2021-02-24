Happening at Wawa First United Church – Second Sunday of Lent

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for 28 February 2021- Lent 2

Genesis 17: 1-7, 15-16 The covenant between Abram, Sarai & God.

Psalm 22: 23-31 You have not hidden your face, O God.

Romans 4: 13-25 God’s promise rests on grace & faith.

Mark 8: 31-38 Those who lose their life for the gospel will save it.

To Ponder: What does your name mean to you? Why? Gathering – Lent-Easter 2021 – page 12 Used With Permission

Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing Orders of Service for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518

The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home.