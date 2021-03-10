Breaking News

Happenings at Wawa First United Church – 4th Sunday of Lent

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for 14 March  2021- Lent 4

Numbers 21: 4-9            A bronze serpent heals the people
Psalm 107 1-3, 17-22     God’s steadfast love endures forever.
Ephesians 2: 1-10          We are not saved by our own doing, but by grace.
John 3: 14-21                For God so loved the world
To Ponder:      When have you experienced healing in your life? How did it come to you?, Gathering – Lent-Easter 2021 – page 14   Used With Permission,
Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing  Orders of Service for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them.  If you would like to be included please call 856-1518,
The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home.
