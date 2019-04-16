SE OPP Chapleau – Traffic Complaint Leads to 80+ Charge

On April 14, 2019, at approximately 6:30 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a possible impaired driver operating a pickup truck in the Town of Chapleau, Ontario.

A short time later, the suspect vehicle was observed on Monk Street and a traffic stop was initiated. Officers detected an odour of alcohol coming from the vehicle while speaking with the driver. The male driver subsequently registered a “Fail” on an approved screening device (ASD). The driver was placed under arrest and transported to the Chapleau OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Daniel POUPART, a 43-year-old male from Swastika, Ontario, was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The driver was issued a 90-day Automatic Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

The accused was released from custody and is to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on June 10, 2019, in Chapleau, Ontario.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is safe to consume and then drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.