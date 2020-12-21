SE OPP Chapleau – Traffic Stop results in Drug and Currency Seizure & Arrests

On December 18, 2020, a member of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 101 west of Chapleau.

At approximately 10:12 a.m., the officer observed a vehicle traveling at approximately 119 km/h in an 80 km/h zone. A traffic stop was initiated and the vehicle pulled over. While speaking with the driver, the officer detected the odour of cannabis emanating from the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle yielded approximately $10,000 in cash as well as a quantity of suspected cocaine and prohibited weapons. The total street value of the seizure was approximately $18,000. Four people were arrested and charged.

Isaiah JARRETT-AMOR, 21 years-of-age, from Trent Hills, Ontario, was charged with the following:

Traffick in Schedule I Substance – Cocaine, contrary to section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA),

Resist Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice, contrary to section 403(1)(d) of the CC, and

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC (Two Counts).

The accused was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.

Kayiallay SIMON-PATTERSON, 20 years-of-age, from Markham, was charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA,

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon, contrary to section 91(2) of the CC, and

Obstruct Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the CC.

John TYLER, 21 years-of-age, from Markham, was charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA, and

Carrying concealed weapon, contrary to section 90 of the CC.

Elijah SMITH, 21 years-of-age, from Scarborough, was charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA.

The remaining three accused persons were released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on February 8, 2021, in Chapleau.