SE OPP – Theft from Chapleau Outfitter

On May 2, 2021, members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the report of a theft from a tourist outfitter in Borden Township approximately 20km east of Chapleau.

Sometime between November 2020 and May 2021, an unknown person(s) attended a tourist outfitter camp on Adams Lake Road. The main lodge and two outbuildings were forcibly entered and the following items were taken:

Red Honda 2200 Companion Generator

Excalibur Micro 350 Crossbow (camouflage colour)

Dewalt 20V Cordless Tool Set (drill, circular saw, reciprocating saw)

Five Trail Cameras

Range Finder

Three 20 pound propane tanks

Two Five gallon gas cans

There are currently no suspects in this case.

The OPP is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying those responsible for these thefts. Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for any of these incidents should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.