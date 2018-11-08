SANDERS, Carol Ann (nee Semchison)

Passed peacefully at the Sault Area Hospital on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at the age of 72 with family at her side. Beloved wife of the late John C. Sanders. Loving mother of Mark (Rebecca), Ryan (Mindy), Dawn and Sharlyn. Proud grandmother of Makayla, Monika, Riley, Makena, Cameron and Montana. Dear sister of Michael Semchison. Also loved by Dr. Desmond Neil, George Conway, and her cousins, Leslie Lindon Rhodes, Lisa Lindon and their children.

Carol was the band manager for the Michipicoten First Nation for 16 years. Carol was a highly respected and talented artist and was admired and loved by all.

A celebration of Carol’s life will be announced and held at a later date. Memorial contributions to the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.

Special thank you to the doctors and nursing staff at the Sault Area Hospital for their care and compassion in this difficult time.

Arrangements entrusted to the Arthur Funeral Home – Barton & Kiteley Chapel, Sault Ste. Marie.