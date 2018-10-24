Today is World Polio Day – Wawa’s Polio Plus Bake Sale!

Today is World Polio Plus, and Wawa is celebrating that ‘We are so Close!” with a bake sale with the Wawa Goose Club Seniors. This joint bake sale will raise funds for Polio Plus and for the Seniors.

The movement spearheaded by Rotary to stamp out Polio has seen incredible success – immunizing over 2.5 billion children in the world’s most sophisticated global health initiative. Polio cases have been reduced by 99.9% worldwide since 1988. Nigeria is in its first year with no polio cases and needs to be 3 years polio-free to be declared free of polio. Pakistan and Afghanistan immunization efforts have reduced the number of polio cases to 17 this year. They are getting closer to eradicating polio!

But these efforts to end the disease are critical to eradicating polio for good. Everyone is invited to come out to the Wawa Goose Club this afternoon and raise needed funds to stamp out Polio once and for all! Did you know that your purchase of a baked good means that every $1 will morph into $4 with the matching grants that are available through Rotary Foundation and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. This is a very small way to do a great thing.

The Bake Sale will be from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Wawa Goose Club