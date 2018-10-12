SE OPP Detachments – Operation Impact Results

The Superior East Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) participated in Operation Impact, an annual national road safety campaign, over the Thanksgiving long weekend. Officers responded to 71 calls for service and issued the following provincial offence notices (PON’s) over the 4 day period:

38 speeding

1 moving violation

During Operation Impact, the OPP collaborates with police services across Canada to increase awareness of and compliance on the four behaviours that place drivers, passengers and other road users most at risk: impaired, distracted and aggressive driving.