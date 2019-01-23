SE OPP – Vehicle Flees Police, Numerous Charges Follow

On January 19, 2019, at approximately 4:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) located a motor vehicle on Highway 631 that was related to a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) theft in Longlac, Ontario. The suspect vehicle fled from police and was subsequently stopped with the use of a tire deflation device near White River, Ontario. The driver and two passengers were immediately taken into custody.

As a result of the investigation, the three male occupants of the vehicle were charged as follows:

Barinderjit SINGH, a 30-year-old male from Brampton, Ontario, was charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Possession of Break In Instruments, contrary to section 351(1) of the CC,

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA),

Dangerous Operation, contrary to section 320.13(1) of the CC,

Flight from Peace Officer, contrary to section 320.17 of the CC,

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC.

Narinder SINGH, a 49-year-old male from Brampton, Ontario, was charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC,

Possession of Break In Instruments, contrary to section 351(1) of the CC,

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA.

Sanjeet KHOKHA, a 31-year-old male from Brampton, Ontario, was charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC,

Possession of Break In Instruments, contrary to section 351(1) of the CC,

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA.

All three accused parties were remanded into custody and are to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie, Ontario, on January 23, 2019, for a bail hearing.